Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Morton Klein delivered a forceful defense of Zionism and Israel at the JNS International Policy Summit, arguing that supporters of Israel must confront what he described as widespread misinformation and efforts to undermine the Jewish state.

Klein said Zionism represents the Jewish people’s right to national self-determination in their historic homeland, citing international agreements and declarations that he said established Jewish national rights in the Land of Israel.

“Standing up for Zionism means defining Zionism accurately," Klein said, arguing that criticism portraying Israel as illegitimate ignores historical and legal claims made by the Zionist movement.

During his remarks, Klein rejected accusations against Israel, including claims of genocide, apartheid and illegal occupation, calling them part of a broader campaign to delegitimize the Jewish state. He also criticized what he described as allegations of “settler violence," claiming that such accusations often fail to distinguish between criminal acts and other events that are labeled as violence.

Klein focused heavily on the threat posed by Iran, warning that Tehran’s regional ambitions and nuclear program represent a major danger to Israel and the United States. He criticized diplomatic efforts with Iran, arguing that easing pressure on the Iranian regime would strengthen a government he described as hostile to Israel and the West.

He also addressed the conflict over Jerusalem, insisting that the city holds central historical and religious significance for the Jewish people and rejecting calls for international negotiations over its status.

Klein concluded his speech by highlighting Israel’s achievements since its establishment in 1948, describing the country’s growth in technology, science, and population as a historic success and a continuation of Jewish national revival. “The cause of Israel is moral and just."