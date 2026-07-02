Israel on Thursday marked 1,000 days since the October 7 massacre, with a series of protests and memorial events taking place across the country. Since the start of the war, 1,163 civilians and 964 IDF soldiers have been killed.

Near the Knesset, protesters attempting to block roads clashed with police, who pushed demonstrators back and prevented them from disrupting traffic.

The demonstrations focused on members of the governing coalition, with protests held outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem and the homes of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and ministers Amichai Chikli and Yoav Kisch.

At 10:00 a.m., organizers from the October Council called on Israelis to observe a nationwide minute of silence in memory of those killed.

Later in the day, Hostages Square in Tel Aviv will be transformed into "Memorial Square" for the duration of the day. Testimonies from survivors of the October 7 massacre and former hostages will be screened at the square.

Additional demonstrations are scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with organizers announcing plans to block major roads. At 7:00 p.m., the "1,000 Days March" will begin from Tel Aviv's Savidor Central railway station, followed an hour later by the main rally at Hostages Square.