Former National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror, a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Lev Conference on Science, Technology and Security that Israel must balance its actions in Lebanon with the broader effort to curb Iran's nuclear program.

"It is impossible to separate the situation in Lebanon from the bigger picture," Amidror said. "The Americans are negotiating with Iran over an issue that is critical for us - removing the enriched uranium and ending Iran's future enrichment efforts. Unfortunately, Iran has tied that to the situation in Lebanon, which is why the US is pressuring Israel not to respond too forcefully against Hezbollah."

He argued that Israel should preserve its operational freedom in Lebanon while allowing Washington to exhaust diplomatic efforts. "If the Americans succeed in removing the enriched uranium from Iran - even if the chances are slim - it will be good for Israel," he said, stressing that any restraint must not come at the expense of Israeli soldiers' ability to defend themselves.

Asked why Israel should trust a process he described as unlikely to succeed, Amidror pointed to the release of the hostages from Gaza. "I did not believe the Americans would succeed in securing their release, but they did. That taught me not to underestimate them," he said. "The price of giving them a chance is less aggressive Israeli activity in Lebanon, and that is a worthwhile price, provided our soldiers' ability to defend themselves is never compromised."

Addressing the concept of "total victory," Amidror argued that Israel should focus on realistic, measurable goals rather than slogans. He said Israel's objective in Gaza should be ensuring Hamas can no longer function as an organization, even if supporters remain.

Regarding Lebanon, he said Israel cannot expect to destroy Hezbollah entirely but must ensure it cannot threaten Israeli civilians. "We will operate in Lebanon whenever necessary, without fearing Hezbollah, and continue to weaken its capabilities. Hoping for a World War II-style victory is childish," he concluded.