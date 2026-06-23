תיעוד: סוחרי נשק ומבוקשים נעצרו במבצע בבית לחם דובר צה"ל

Overnight (Tuesday), IDF soldiers, the ISA, and Israel Border Police forces operating in Judea and Samaria launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the area of Bethlehem.

As part of the operation, the forces searched approximately 50 structures and apprehended 19 wanted individuals, including arms dealers. In addition, the forces located and confiscated an M-16 rifle, along with ammunition and weapon parts.

In a separate counterterrorism operation in the area of Tulkarm, two wanted individuals were apprehended, and two pistols, along with ammunition, were confiscated.

Since the beginning of 2026, IDF soldiers have confiscated more than 250 weapons and 40 weapon production machines used in the production of weapons, firearms, and explosive devices throughout Judea and Samaria.

"The security forces continue to operate throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism, with the objective of safeguarding the security of residents in the area and the civilians of the State of Israel," the military stated.