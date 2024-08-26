Terrorists on Sunday evening detonated an explosive device on a civilian bus near the Ma'ale Amos intersection, south of Bethlehem.

The explosive device went off and the bus was damaged, but miraculously, there were no injuries.

IDF soldiers are blocking routes and conducting searches for the suspects in the area.

This is the third attack in the last day, following a shooting attack in the Jenin area on Saturday night, that ended without injuries, and Sunday afternoon’s ramming attack near Ariel , in which an IDF soldier was lightly injured.

Two terrorists in a vehicle arrived from the direction of the Tapuah Junction to the entrance of Ariel and accelerated in the opposite direction of traffic.

Their vehicle collided with other vehicles and attempted to ram IDF soldiers operating in the area. The soldiers eliminated the terrorists and located a military vest and ammunition in the vehicle.

The soldier who was injured was evacuated to hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.