During an ambush carried out by IDF soldiers from Unit 636 near the village of Al-Khader, close to Bethlehem, on Wednesday evening, the soldiers identified several terrorists hurling firebombs at a main road in the area.

The soldiers opened fire, eliminating two of the terrorists. There were no injuries among the troops.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, “The IDF will continue to operate in Judea and Samaria - both defensively and offensively - to safeguard the security of the region’s residents.”

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces in Shechem (Nablus) apprehended terrorist Abd al-Karim Sanubar, who carried out the terrorist attack using explosives planted in three parked buses in the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon on February 20, 2025.

The IDF said, “The security forces apprehended the terrorist following a months-long pursuit. An explosion that occurred yesterday was likely the result of the terrorist coming into contact with additional explosives in his possession, which ultimately led the forces to his location. He was injured in the explosion and fled the apartment.”