National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir participated in a rapid-fire TikTok challenge with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, answering a series of questions without preparation or time to refine his responses.

When asked whether it is possible to refuse a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ben-Gvir responded, “Of course." On the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, he reiterated his opposition to a ceasefire, stating, “Under no circumstances. No ceasefire."

Addressing footage from recent Haredi demonstrations that showed police officers using force against haredi protesters, Ben-Gvir described the incidents as “very wrong." He emphasized the need for equal law enforcement, saying, “There should be equality in enforcement. I say this all the time," and noted that an officer involved in one of the incidents had already been suspended.

The minister also defended a video he previously posted in which he taunted pro-Palestinian activists from the Gaza flotilla, calling it an effective public message. “The flotilla video was excellent. It was a message to the whole world. We don't give sandwiches to supporters of terror."

Looking ahead to future elections, Ben-Gvir expressed confidence in the right-wing bloc’s ability to remain in power. “I believe we will be governing again, but we will need to work hard at it."

He also commented on cooperation among right-wing political parties, urging Ofer Winter to join forces with Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich. Ben-Gvir argued that a united run would strengthen the bloc. "Right now, every vote for Winter just goes to strengthen Bennett and Eisenkot."

On the proposed death penalty for terrorists, Ben-Gvir described the measure as both significant and effective. "This is a vital law that is already reducing the number of attacks we are facing," he declared.