אלימות נגד מפגינים חרדים בכביש 4 מאיר פ.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sent a letter on Tuesday to Police Commissioner Danny Levi regarding the extreme violence that was caught on camera during a haredi demonstration on Route 4 near Bnei Brak last week.

In the letter, Ben-Gvir noted that the footage led to "widespread public outcry and anger," and that it shows police officers throwing stun grenades in violation of procedures and dragging protesters on the road and humiliating them. He also mentioned footage in which an officer is seen kicking a demonstrator in the head.

The Minister emphasized that he gives full support to police officers who work to maintain public security, but clarified that he would not show tolerance toward extreme violations.

"Just as it is my right and even my obligation to support the officers who act valiantly, so too is it my right and even my obligation to act when officers go beyond the norm and seriously harm civilians," he wrote.

Ben-Gvir mentioned that according to the police, the incidents would be investigated, as well as a statement by the Commissioner that if it is found that a commander or officers acted in violation of procedures, they will be dealt with severely. He also noted that the commander of the Tel Aviv District suspended the officer who was filmed kicking a demonstrator.

The Minister also mentioned Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Police Station Commander Yuval Shavit, who was seen in one of the videos from the demonstration. He noted the public criticism of Shavit's conduct and that, as part of the inquiry, the actions of the commanders who oversaw the incident on the ground will be scrutinized.

In the letter, Ben-Gvir revealed that he is considering using his powers to permanently remove officers who allegedly acted in a manner that deviated unreasonably from the standard expected of police officers from the Israel Police. According to the Minister, this step will be considered only after all the evidence is examined, and the claims of all involved are heard.

He added that he intends to convene an urgent meeting on the matter this week with the relevant officials to reach a full understanding of the events and the decision made on the ground. He said that if it turns out that there were serious deviations from procedures, commanders will also have to answer for them.