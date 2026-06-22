Michael Moshe Mizrahi has been identified as the Jewish civilian who was murdered in the shooting attack in Montreal today (Monday), according to the ZAKA organization.

A ZAKA volunteer stated: "This is a difficult incident that is still being investigated by the local authorities. The shock in the community is very great. The deceased was well-known and loved, a man who prayed with us in the synagogue. We all share in the family's grief and await the results of the investigation that will clarify the circumstances of the incident. As soon as possible, we entered the scene to collect the remains and bring them for burial."

Mizrahi was wounded during the exchange of fire that took place at the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still being investigated by authorities. Two police officers were also wounded in the shooting. Mizrachi and one of the police officers later succumbed to their injuries.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. local time in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Côte-des-Neiges. Following the shooting, authorities issued an extraordinary emergency alert to residents of the area, instructing them to stay indoors, lock doors, and stay away from windows.

Videos from the scene showed security forces storming a supermarket with weapons drawn.

Footage from the scene shows a policeman who was apparently hit by a bullet lying with a gun in his hand and a citizen trying to help him, and not far from them was another man dressed in a military uniform, who was seen lying motionless. The man in military uniform was apparently the shooter, who was eliminated.

Chabad spokesperson Rabbi Motti Seligson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the shooting does not appear to have been targeted at the Jewish community.