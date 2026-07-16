Violent antisemitic attacks in Canada have escalated sharply since the start of the year, already reaching more than double the entire total documented throughout 2025, according to newly published figures from human rights organization B’nai Brith Canada.

The advocacy group reported Wednesday that 27 violent incidents targeting Jewish institutions and individuals have been logged across the country since January 1. The total stands at more than twice the 10 violent incidents documented in B’nai Brith's Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents for all of 2025.

The mid-year update follows an earlier special release in May, when the organization took the rare step of publishing preliminary figures showing 11 violent attacks through the spring. Those earlier cases included potential terror-linked gunfire striking several Jewish institutions.

“It is appalling that, since our last special report, the number of violent antisemitic incidents has more than doubled within a two-month span," said Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s Director of Research and Advocacy.

According to preliminary tracking by the organization, the 2026 volume trails only 2023, which saw a peak of 77 recorded violent incidents. As of July 15, the annual tally for 2026 has already surpassed full-year totals recorded for 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Robertson noted that the most recent cases involved a cluster of coordinated, hate-motivated assaults in the Outremont neighborhood of Montreal on July 3. Evidence gathered from video footage, victim accounts, and police statements shows multiple Jewish residents returning home from Friday night Shabbat services were confronted, physically assaulted, robbed, and verbally harassed.

Video recordings captured suspects striking victims and stealing their Streimels. In one assault, a suspect threw a water bottle at a pedestrian, while another involved derogatory anti-Jewish slurs.

“These hate-driven attacks are becoming more targeted, more brazen, and more heinous," Robertson said. “It is unacceptable that this is occurring in our country during 2026."

“We hope that, by releasing our shocking statistics at this time, we can prompt our leaders to take action to confront this worsening, national crisis of antisemitism," Robertson added.

The findings mirror broader metrics reflecting elevated levels of hostility faced by Jewish Canadians. Official law enforcement data consistently reveals that Jewish communities are targeted in hate crimes at disproportionately higher rates than any other minority group in the country.

In response to the data, B’nai Brith is calling on Ottawa to establish a dedicated National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism alongside implementing a suite of legal and law enforcement reforms.

“In June, Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned antisemitism and recognized that Canada’s social compact is failing members of the Jewish community," said Simon Wolle, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Words are important. Solidarity is essential. But it is not sufficient. It is an outrage that, during the year 2026, Jewish people are being attacked while walking home from Shul in Canada."

“Our leaders must confront antisemitism and all forms of hatred head-on. They must name the problem, including anti-Zionist manifestations of antisemitism," Wolle urged. “We need a whole-of-government approach to combat this crisis, including stronger enforcement of our anti-hate laws and better coordination among law enforcement agencies."