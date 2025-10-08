Captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov participated in the October 7th memorial which took place a Yarkon Park near Tel Aviv.

Shem Tov stated at the memorial: "October 7th. The date that became a turning point in our lives. A morning of celebration and joy, at a party with friends — and in one instant, our world changed. From that moment on, nothing was the same. At night, we were still kids dancing through life, but by morning, everything was shattered. The destruction of innocence, of routine, of security."

He continued: "Facing the horror, we had to choose — to sink or to fight for light. And within that darkness, a light arose. A light of people who didn’t give up — who stood up, showed up, ran to the field, to the command centers, to help, to save, to love. They taught us what true solidarity means. Among them was Ori, the angel who went back into hell to save Maya, Itay, and me — even though he could have chosen otherwise. After 11 months in captivity, he was murdered alongside Eden, Carmel, Almog, Alex, and Hersh. Bless their memory."

"A different fate awaited me, thank God. After 505 days of pain, hardship, and above all, longing, I returned home to my family. I was blessed to dance again in the sunrise — and most importantly, I learned what true resilience means, and what it means to love this country, its people, and life itself. We are still on the journey — with 48 hostages who have not yet returned, and families who wait, breathe, and pray for that moment.

"The peace we dreamed of is still far away, but the unity, the compassion, and the human spark that emerged here — they are the foundations upon which we can rebuild. I stand here today, on behalf of all of us, to say thank you. Thank you to the heroes who fought and never came back.

"Thank you to the soldiers, men and women, who continue to protect us today. Thank you to everyone who chooses the light, even when it’s easier to give in to the darkness. You are the beating heart of this nation. You remind us every day what giving means, what mission means, and what true love looks like. Because of you, we will keep living here with open hearts, with hope, and with faith. I am proud to stand here and say: I swear to be worthy of you," he concluded.