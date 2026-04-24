Omer Shem Tov, a former Hamas hostage who endured more than 500 days in captivity, sharply criticized student leaders at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) after they condemned his recent appearance on campus marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Shem Tov, who was abducted during the October 7 attacks and released in February 2025, exclusively told The California Post that he addressed the controversy following a statement issued by UCLA’s Undergraduate Students Association Council. The council claimed that his talk presented a “single narrative" and lacked a Palestinian perspective, arguing that such events contribute to what it described as selective storytelling that obscures broader realities.

In response, Shem Tov expressed concern over what he described as an attempt to silence firsthand testimony. He suggested that dismissing the account of a survivor in order to maintain a particular worldview reflects a deeper misalignment of values, emphasizing that core principles should not be overridden for ideological reasons.

The student body president, Diego Bollo, later acknowledged that the statement passed by only a narrow margin and admitted to an oversight in the process. He announced an internal review of how such public statements are drafted and released, while reaffirming his commitment to freedom of speech and the inclusion of diverse viewpoints on campus.

Despite the council’s criticism, Shem Tov’s representatives described the event itself as constructive and respectful, noting meaningful dialogue between students with differing perspectives. UCLA’s administration also voiced support for the event, highlighting its focus on resilience, human rights, and dignity. The university indicated it would review how the student council’s statement was issued, calling the condemnation inconsistent with campus values.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions at UCLA, which has faced ongoing protests related to the war in Gaza, as well as increased scrutiny from the Trump administration over allegations of antisemitism and campus climate concerns.

Jewish students make up an estimated 9% of UCLA’s undergraduate population, or roughly 3,100 to 4,000 students.