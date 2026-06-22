Reports indicate that around 15 female surveillance soldiers participating in a field observation commanders’ course in the Negev developed symptoms of dehydration following training activities conducted in extreme heat conditions.

According to testimonies cited in the report, the soldiers were required to continue their field activity despite the high temperatures.

The soldiers’ parents told Galei Tzahal that they viewed the incident as part of a broader pattern, claiming that a similar case occurred at the same base about six months ago during basic training. They said the number of soldiers experiencing symptoms of dehydration had increased, including soldiers who allegedly fainted or vomited after being required to participate in live-fire exercises in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The parents further claimed that many soldiers suffered severe dehydration symptoms following the training activity, which took place during a period of extreme heat.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that during the weekend, several soldiers sought medical attention after feeling unwell and reporting symptoms consistent with dehydration. The IDF insisted that all affected soldiers received initial medical care at the base, were sent to rest in their unit, are being monitored by the unit physician, and continue to receive medical treatment as needed.