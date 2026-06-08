Last week (Saturday), the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated three senior terrorists in the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization.

The following terrorists were eliminated in the strike:

* Muhammad Atiya Hassan Abu Afash - Head of the Engineering and Specializations Array in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Abu Afash was responsible for the development of the organization’s engineering capabilities. He was extensively involved in attacks against IDF troops and was considered a key and active terrorist within the organization.

* Farhat Zuhair Farhat Harara - Deputy Head of the Engineering Array in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Harara served as the deputy and close associate of the head of the engineering array and was eliminated alongside him in the same strike.

* Abdallah Allah Riyad Masoud Qadoum - Head of the Anti-Tank Missile Array in the northern sector of the Gaza Strip in the Islamic Jihad. Over recent years, he has advanced numerous anti-tank attacks against IDF troops.

Recently, and in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the terrorists continued to advance attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. Their activities were part of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s ongoing efforts, following its participation in the October 7th massacre, to rebuild and enhance its military capabilities and advance additional attacks.

The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organization and to remove any threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military stated: "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."