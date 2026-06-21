סיום הש"ס בלבנוןללא קרדיט

Givati Brigade soldiers recently participated in a special ceremony in southern Lebanon marking the completion of the Babylonian Talmud by one of their fellow soldiers, a student at Yeshivat HaKotel.

The ceremony was held during the unit’s operational activity after the soldier’s comrades learned that he had completed his years-long Daf Yomi study cycle.

The soldier spoke about the journey that brought him to the milestone. “How did I start learning? In ninth grade, the Daf Yomi cycle ended, and there were many siyumim throughout the country. A few friends and I said that we would do it as well, so that we could finish the entire Talmud in our third year," he recalled.

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During his remarks, the soldier quoted Rabbi Baruch Wieder, head of Yeshivat HaKotel. “He always tells us that we need to raise a generation of Torah scholars in the Land of Israel, and here in the army we are expressing just that - our Torah of the Land of Israel," he said.