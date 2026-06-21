סיום הש"ס בלבנון ללא קרדיט

Givati Brigade soldiers recently participated in a special ceremony in southern Lebanon marking the completion of the Babylonian Talmud by one of their fellow soldiers, a student at Yeshivat HaKotel.

The ceremony was held during the unit’s operational activity after the soldier’s comrades learned that he had completed his years-long Daf Yomi study cycle.

The soldier spoke about the journey that brought him to the milestone. “How did I start learning? In ninth grade, the Daf Yomi cycle ended, and there were many siyumim throughout the country. A few friends and I said that we would do it as well, so that we could finish the entire Talmud in our third year," he recalled.

During his remarks, the soldier quoted Rabbi Baruch Wieder, head of Yeshivat HaKotel. “He always tells us that we need to raise a generation of Torah scholars in the Land of Israel, and here in the army we are expressing just that - our Torah of the Land of Israel," he said.