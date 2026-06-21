The Ra'am party, which represents the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset, inaugurated a new party branch in the Muslim town of Kafr Manda this past Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the banner "Kafr Manda Toward Greater Influence." It was attended by Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, other Ra'am Knesset members - including Iman Khatib Yassin and Yasir Hujeirat - as well as the head of the local council, Ali Khader Zeidan, and other public figures.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the upcoming elections represent a critical milestone for Arab society. Consequently, Ra'am is seeking to replace the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government with a "change government" in which the party would be a coalition partner and influence decision-making.

They further noted that the objective is to advance solutions to the pressing issues troubling Arab society, chief among them the fight against crime, housing shortages, the formal recognition of unrecognized villages, and the allocation of budgets to Arab municipalities.

Ra'am representatives called on attendees to support the party, stating that a stronger Ra'am translates to a greater capacity to shape policy and secure achievements for Arab society.