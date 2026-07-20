Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sharply criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his threats to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu's upcoming September visit, speaking at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly marking Nelson Mandela International Day.

In his remarks, Ambassador Danon said that Mamdani had chosen to stand with those who legitimize terrorism rather than with the democracies fighting it. The Ambassador referred to the attempt by a New York City official to meet with Iran's representative at the UN, Mamdani's statements regarding the Hamas terrorist organization, and his continued attacks on Israel. Danon made clear that Mamdani's threats against the Prime Minister have no legal basis.

Ambassador Danon said: "Mr. Mamdani, you have chosen collaboration with terror. I have news for you: Your threat has no legal basis. It’s only a political theatre designed to excite your radical base and distract from your failures in running this city. The person who should be arrested is you, Mr Mamdani, for siding with terrorists."

In an interview with The New York Times, published Saturday, Mamdani said, "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."

Mamdani also said that he is in "active conversation" with NYC's legal officials on whether he may arrest a foreign leader, adding, "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end."