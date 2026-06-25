Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid, aged 32 from Peki'in, fell during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Initial investigations indicate that at 10:50 p.m., Sweid's vehicle overturned during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Sweid served as a driver in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

The Peki'in Council responded, "With great pain and deep sadness, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Sweid family, and especially to the family and all the residents of Peki'in, followong the death of a reservist and a son of the town, who was of exemplary character and good name, Basil Fuad Sweid. His funeral will take place today at 5:00 p.m."

In the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid fell, an IDF soldier was moderately injured. The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.