Gaza media outlets have reported that Abd al-Aziz al-Dheini, brother of Abu Shabab militia leader Ghassan al-Dheini, has been killed in Gaza.

According to reports, al-Aziz al-Dheini was killed in an ambush carried out by Hamas operatives.

However, Ghassan al-Dheini announced his brother’s death, stating that it occurred due to an "accident."

In February, Ghassan al-Dheini, who operates in coordination with Israeli security forces, revealed that his men are working in Hamas tunnels in Rafah - a detail that had previously been withheld from publication.

In a Facebook post, al-Dheini wrote, "We have begun gradually neutralizing the tunnels, which are the most significant weapons. Afterward, we will destroy weapons production facilities, rockets, and eventually reach the rifles."

Days earlier, Kan News reported that Israel is allowing the Abu Shabab militia to secure the movement of people at the Rafah Crossing, with the hope that militia members will eventually take over this responsibility permanently. A photo taken earlier that week on the Gazan side of the crossing showed Ghassan Al-Dheini accompanied by militia members.