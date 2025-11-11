With Israel’s authorization, the Abu Shabab militia will be responsible for securing reconstruction work in the city of Rafah, Kan News reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the militia has been cooperating with Israel since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza and has now been assigned to protect reconstruction efforts in the southern part of Gaza. The operations are being carried out in coordination with Israeli security forces in areas that remain under partial Israeli control. The militia reportedly operates in the field alongside IDF forces.

Sources familiar with the situation said that several local militias currently operate in Gaza in coordination with Israel, particularly in enclaves where Israeli control continues even after the conclusion of major battles.

The future of these militias remains uncertain. Israel’s security establishment has not yet reached a decision regarding their status following a potential IDF withdrawal from Gaza. The matter is under discussion as part of ongoing deliberations on future security arrangements in southern Gaza.