Yasser Abu Shabab, a member of the Bedouin Tarabin clan who established armed groups using Israeli-supplied weapons to fight Hamas in Gaza, gave an interview to Ynet.

“What hasn’t Hamas said about me,” he says. “Criminal, thief, ISIS member — all to scare people away from me. But it didn’t work. Can someone who kidnaps and murders children like the Bibas family really have the legitimacy to define or judge others? These are despicable subhumans whose end is near.”

“Hamas planned, implemented, and carried out the horrors of October 7 with no regard for the miserable people living in Gaza,” he asserts. “We lost everything — our homes, property, jobs, and money — while they live in tunnels lacking nothing. Is there a greater injustice?”

Regarding the emerging ceasefire agreement, Abu Shabab says: “We want the Israeli hostages to return home. Every innocent person, from all sides, should return to their home, children, and family. The people of Gaza have already paid an unbearable price for a deranged terrorist organization. We will not leave the Strip and will continue to fight Hamas,” he vows.