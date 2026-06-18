U.S. Central Command announced this evening (Thursday) that American forces have lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas. According to the statement, the move was carried out in accordance with the directive of the President of the United States.

The statement said that U.S. forces are no longer delaying the passage of vessels to or from Iranian ports, both in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It was further noted that all U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have been discontinued.

The official statement said that American forces will continue monitoring developments in the region as part of the implementation of the agreement. Central Command noted that the naval presence will continue for the purpose of supervision and enforcement of the terms of the understandings reached.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a senior U.S. official revealed the full text of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. The document, which contains 14 clauses, outlines a series of mutual commitments on the path toward a permanent agreement, with a significant portion of the practical measures detailed in it falling on the United States during the initial stages of implementation.

According to the opening clause, the parties will declare an immediate and permanent end to the conflicts and commit not to initiate war or use force against one another. In addition, it was determined that negotiations toward a final agreement will take place within 60 days, and that both countries will respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Among the American commitments listed in the document are: lifting the naval blockade within 30 days, moving forces away from Iran’s vicinity, formulating an economic reconstruction and development plan worth at least $300 billion, removing all sanctions as part of the final agreement, granting exemptions for Iranian oil exports, and releasing Iran’s frozen assets and funds.

In return, Iran commits to ensuring the safe passage of vessels in the Gulf for 60 days, reaffirming that it will not acquire or develop nuclear weapons, and holding discussions on the issue of enriched material and the continuation of nuclear activity through a mechanism agreed upon by both sides.

Until a permanent agreement is formulated, it was determined that Iran will maintain the status quo of its nuclear program, while the United States will not impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region.

The document further states that after several key measures begin to be implemented - including the cessation of fighting, lifting of the blockade, opening of shipping routes, granting of oil export exemptions, and release of frozen funds - exclusive negotiations will begin on the remaining clauses of the agreement. At the conclusion of the process, according to Clause 14, the final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

Officials in Israel said that the agreement between the United States and Iran is a bad deal because it “releases the pressure too early and removes the military threat that had been on the table until now."