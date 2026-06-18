Hamas captivity survivor Rom Braslavski on Thursday shared a personal decision he made recently, revealing that he has chosen to switch from wearing a small kippah (skullcap) to a large one that covers most of his head.

In the video he posted, Braslavski showcased his collection of kippahs and said, "Today I decided to stop wearing a regular small kippah and switch to a large one that covers almost three-quarters of my head."

Addressing potential public reactions, he added, "You can put me in any box and call me now a settler, haredi, super-religious, extremist, crazy Jew. Call me whatever you want. This is a decision I made, and I’ve taken it upon myself to wear a large kippah."

"I am strongly against what the haredim are doing - all the protests and calling the police 'Nazis' or using other harsh words. I am against that, and yet I’ve decided to take it on myself to wear a large kippah."

Concluding his video, Braslavski explained that he made this decision "for the simple reason that we are Jews. I am a Jew in the State of Israel, I am proud of it, and I decided to wear a large kippah that covers almost my entire head, just for Judaism and the Torah."

Watch the Hebrew video: