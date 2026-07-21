The IDF on Sunday struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Asma Kamal Shehadeh Abu Tim, a cell commander in Hamas' military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction of Nurit Cooper, Amiram Cooper, and Alexander Dancyg.

According to the IDF, throughout the war and in recent months, Abu Tim has advanced terror attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The military stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.