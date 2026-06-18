Eliav Abdush, the eldest son of Gal and Nagi Abdush, who were murdered in the Nova massacre on October 7, 2023, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Thursday.

The event was organized by OneFamily, Israel’s leading organization supporting victims of terror and their entire families, and Eliav was surrounded by his family, friends, and mentors from the organization on his special day.

The bar mitzvah ceremony was conducted with great sensitivity, blending the joy of the celebration and coming of age with the memory and longing for his parents. For his family and those accompanying him, it was a moment that reminded them that alongside grief and pain, life continues, children grow up, and hope is rebuilt.

Chantal Belzberg, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman of the association, said, "Eliav’s journey is a testament to strength, courage, and choosing life. He inspires not only because of what he has been through but because of who he is. We are all so proud of him and wish for him to continue growing, believing in himself, and achieving every dream that comes his way."

Ella Danon, psychotherapist and coordinator, added, "Eliav is much more than a boy celebrating his bar mitzvah today. I had the privilege of accompanying him through a journey of pain, coping, and growth, and witnessing how, despite the greatest loss, he repeatedly chooses life. His bar mitzvah is far more than a milestone of age; it is a testament to the power of the love his parents left him, the family that supports him, the community that chose to walk alongside him, and, above all, a boy who continues to grow from the brokenness without letting it define him."