תיעוד: מפגין חרדי תקף שוטרת וניסה להימלט צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A haredi protester was filmed during the violent riot on Route 4 on Wednesday, violently assaulting a female detective.

In the video, the assailant is seen grabbing the plainclothes policewoman, pulling her, and forcefully throwing her to the ground.

The police noted that "while a detective and a police commander attempted to move a rioter who blocked the road, another rioter approached from behind, and attacked the detective with savage violence. The assailant pulled the officer with great force, causing direct damage and injury during the struggle."

The rioter attempted to flee the scene, but within seconds, another officer arrested him. The officer, who was injured as a result of the violent attack, was evacuated for medical treatment.

The suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Bnei Brak, was interrogated, and today, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court decided to extend his detention.

On Wednesday, Tel Aviv District Commander Maj. Gen. Haim Sargarof ordered the immediate suspension from operational activity of a police officer who was filmed kicking a Jerusalem Faction protester on Route 4, pending an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The decision was made amid a renewed review of the conduct of security forces at points of friction and during large-scale demonstrations.

Alongside the district commander’s decision, senior police leadership also addressed the matter. Police Commissioner Insp. Gen. Danny Levy said: “If, after reviewing the videos from the protest at the Bnei Brak junction, we find that commanders and officers acted contrary to procedures, we will not hesitate to take severe action and suspend them from operational activity."

He added: “There were senior commanders at the protest, and my expectation of them is to maintain control of the event.