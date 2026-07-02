A heated exchange erupted Thursday during a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting on the enlistment of haredim into the IDF.

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party), who chaired the session, was interrupted by shouts from opposition MKs, led by MK Elazar Stern of Yesh Atid, who shouted: "Do you even understand what we're talking about? We're talking about human lives. You should know that."

Succot responded, "Don't use manipulations. I am no less of a caring person than you are."

Stern replied dismissively, "You care less."

An angry Succot fired back: "I buried friends. You should be ashamed of yourself, you insolent. I attended my friends' funerals, one after another."