מהומה בביקורו של צבי סוכות ברהט ללא קרדיט

A riot erupted Sunday in the southern city of Rahat during a visit by Knesset Education, Culture and Sports Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Succot.

Following Succot's arrival, dozens of local residents attempted to block his entry and disrupt the parliamentary oversight tour.

The visit was part of a series of inspections being conducted by the Education Committee across Israel to examine the operation of educational institutions, the implementation of committee decisions, and the education system's response to challenges including violence, crime, and incitement.

Despite the protests, the visit proceeded under heavy security provided by the Knesset Guard and Israel Police.

Following the incident, Succot said, "I will not accept a situation in which the State of Israel becomes a place where a Knesset member or a Knesset committee chairman cannot enter a city in Israel in order to carry out his duties. Attempts at intimidation and violence will not deter me. The Education Committee will continue visiting every place where parliamentary oversight is needed, regardless of whether it is right-wing or left-wing, Jewish or Arab. Anyone trying to prevent oversight only reinforces the need to continue these visits."

"Everything begins with education. The fact that all the surrounding communities need to be fenced in and that business owners in southern Israel suffer from protection rackets underscores the need for organized programs to combat violence and for cooperation with law enforcement agencies."