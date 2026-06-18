ירון רוזנטל באירוע בגוש עציון צילום: דוברות

Hundreds of residents gathered yesterday in the community of Gevaot for a ceremony marking its official inclusion in Israel’s land registry.

The event was attended by Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Religious Zionist Party CEO Yehuda Wald.

Speaking at the ceremony, Smotrich highlighted the strategic importance of developing Gevaot, saying: “We are marking the decision to establish a large town, with all its strategic importance for Gush Etzion and for creating continuity in this area. At the same time, we are also celebrating the approval of the master plan, which includes approval for more than 800 housing units here."

During the event, Smotrich met Hadas, the widow of the late Yossi Hershkovitz, principal of Pelech High School, who was killed in action during the war. In his remarks, the minister referred to Hershkovitz’s legacy, saying: “We are following in his path, and in the paths of so many people who sacrificed their lives over the past two and a half years, so that we can live here in Gevaot, in Gush Etzion, in Kiryat Shmona, in Sderot and in other areas, and be here as a free people in our land."

Rosenthal praised Smotrich’s role in advancing settlement development, saying: “The main thanks for this revolution goes first and foremost to our colleague, Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Not many people believed it would be possible to establish new settlements. From time to time, symbols of settlement and isolated communities were established, under very unique circumstances. But during the current government’s term, Gush Etzion has doubled the number of settlements it has had over the past three years."