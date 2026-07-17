A 90-year-old extreme left-wing activist arrived Friday afternoon at Tomer Farm in Gush Etzion and began confronting a local teenage resident.

At one point, the activist got into his vehicle and drove off, striking the teenager and causing him light injuries.

A female resident then approached the vehicle to question the suspect's actions. According to the allegations, he continued driving, hit her, and she clung to the vehicle before being dragged several meters.

The woman sustained light injuries in the incident. The teenager was also lightly injured in the initial collision.

The suspect was detained for questioning, and his vehicle was seized.

Minister Smotrich commented, saying "The attempted ramming of the pioneers of the farms in Gush Etzion by a Jewish anarchist is a direct result of the incitement campaign led by Yair Golan and his colleagues on the left. I call on the President of the State to condemn the violence among us, and I call on Yair Golan, [Gadi] Eisenkot, and [Naftali] Bennett to retract their statements that they will evacuate the farms after the elections. Any other response would constitute a continuation of the incitement against the pioneers of the farms and the endangerment of their lives."

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz said: "A Jewish woman is hospitalized after being struck by a Jewish left-wing anarchist. This is an inconceivable reality and the crossing of a red line that cannot be accepted. Time and again, we deal with anarchists who harass IDF soldiers, attack Jews, and stage provocations throughout Judea and Samaria. Unfortunately, in this case as well, the warning signs were there. We call on the security forces to remove these violent elements from the area and act decisively to prevent the next incident."

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal said: "The warning signs were there. We are shocked, but not surprised. We have been dealing with these anarchists for years, and this time they attacked pioneers at a farm established by the council. We call on the security forces to use every tool at their disposal to safeguard the security of the pioneering residents of the farms."