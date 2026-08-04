Volunteers from the Judea and Samaria District Police Etzion-Yehuda rescue unit, with the assistance of the Gush Etzion Security Department, completed a mission on Tuesday evening to search for a mother and her eight children, with whom contact was lost during a hike near the community of Tekoa in eastern Gush Etzion.

The Beitar Illit mother and her eight children, aged three to 18, began their hike at around noon. After hours of being incommunicado, and as night fell, their family contacted the police and reported their concern that they had lost their way.

Following the report, volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda rescue unit were dispatched, launching an extensive search in the area with the assistance of the Gush Etzion Regional Council's Security Department. During the search, one of the volunteers saw the family safely reaching the community of Nokdim. The incident concluded without injuries.

Police noted that the “Bein Hazmanim" (yeshiva vacation) period is characterized by a significant increase in the number of hikers and called on the public to prepare in advance before heading out.

Among other recommendations, the public was urged to choose a route appropriate for the hikers’ ages and abilities, carry at least four liters of water per person, inform family members or friends of the planned route and expected return time, and make sure to finish the hike before nightfall.

Police also stressed the importance of carrying an updated map, staying only on marked trails, wearing appropriate clothing and hiking shoes, and bringing a hat, sunscreen, flashlights, and backup batteries for mobile phones.

In addition, police reminded the public that, given the security situation, hikers should follow instructions from security forces and the IDF regarding areas permitted for hiking. In an emergency, the public should call the 100 police emergency number. If there is no cellular reception, hikers should move to a high, safe location from which they can establish contact.