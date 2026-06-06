The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau claimed on Friday evening that IDF soldiers shot and killed a seven-month-old Palestinian Arab infant in Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighborhood, and moderately wounded his parents.

The bureau claimed that the parents and the infant were inside a vehicle when IDF troops opened fire on them.

The IDF commented on the incident in an official statement and said it was investigating the matter.

“Earlier today, during operational activity in the area of Hebron, IDF soldiers perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“An IDF soldier responded with single shots toward the vehicle. As a result, three Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment," it added.

The statement further noted that “an initial inquiry found that those injured were uninvolved civilians. The incident is under review, and the findings will be submitted for review by the relevant authorities."

“The IDF expresses deep sorrow for any harm caused to uninvolved individuals," the statement concluded.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)