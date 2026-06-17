Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that Ministry tests and laboratory analysis found pharmaceutical substances, specifically clonazepam and lorazepam, in jars of "Prinoq" brand baby fruit puree sold at two branches of the "Zol Uvegadol" chain.

The findings follow a Ministry announcement on Monday, after three babies were hospitalized over the past month at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after blood tests revealed traces of benzodiazepines. and subsequent tests conducted by the Ministry

The affected branches of "Zol Uvegadol" are: the "Machane" branch at 113 Jaffa Street, Jerusalem, and the branch at 214 Jaffa Street, Jerusalem.

Immediate closure orders were issued by the Ministry for both branches where the jars of "Prinoq" baby fruit puree were purchased, and the Ministry involved additional enforcement authorities, including the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health issued professional guidance to hospitals in the Jerusalem area, advising increased attention to cases of infants and young children presenting with symptoms that could indicate exposure to benzodiazepine substances, and to report any similar cases that may have occurred in recent weeks.

It should be noted that the children hospitalized following consumption of these purees have since been discharged.

At this time, this is not a nationwide recall of all Prinoq products, as there is currently no indication of a defect or malfunction during production, nor contamination at the factory itself, and all tests conducted on products from importers were found to be normal.

The Ministry urges parents whose children consumed this product to monitor for changes in behavior, which may manifest as drowsiness, fatigue, or slurred speech, to consult a pediatrician, and to contact the Ministry of Health hotline at *5400, providing details of the product.

The Ministry reminds consumers that when purchasing and consuming food products, they should ensure the product is sealed and intact, properly labeled, sold in its original packaging.

Do not consume products purchased at the two affected branches, products not sold in their original packaging, products that do not have the usual color, appearance, and smell, or products where the vacuum seal mechanism does not function properly (there should be an audible click when opening the jar).

The Ministry continues to investigate the case and will update the public as necessary.