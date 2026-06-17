The managers of the “Zol U’Begadol" chain branches where “Prinok" baby food purées containing sedative substances were sold have been summoned for a police investigation that will take place tomorrow. The two branches where the contaminated products were found were operating without a business license and under poor sanitary conditions.

This evening (Wednesday), police took the unusual step of appealing to the public and asking parents to check that products they purchase for children are closed and properly sealed, following the case involving anesthetic substances found in Prinok food purées.

“As of this moment, we know of only two cases involving products purchased at two different branches," said Superintendent Adi Mizrahi Boaron, investigations and intelligence officer of the Zion District. “The investigation has been conducted thoroughly and intensively since last Thursday, with full cooperation from all relevant authorities, especially the Health Ministry."

Superintendent Boaron added: “Today as well, in light of the findings that emerged, investigators continued carrying out a wide range of actions, both covert and overt. Given that this involves toddlers and minors, we are doing everything and will leave no stone unturned in order to prevent further harm to children."

Earlier, the Health Ministry informed the parents of the toddlers who were hospitalized after consuming Prinok fruit purées that laboratory tests had indeed found anesthetic substances inside them. Following the revelation, the Knesset Health Committee will hold a discussion on the matter.

According to the suspicion, the toddlers consumed different types of purées, experienced symptoms of apathy and weakness, and were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. They were hospitalized there for observation and were later released home.