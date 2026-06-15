Three babies were hospitalized over the past month at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after blood tests revealed traces of benzodiazepines.

These are sedative and anesthetic substances used in anti-anxiety medications intended for adults, such as Valium and Clonex. The children arrived at the medical center suffering from weakness and an apathetic state, were treated under supervision, and were later discharged home.

The investigation is focusing on the suspicion that the toddlers had eaten various baby food purees produced by the company “Prinok." According to the information available, the purees in question were purchased as individual products, rather than as part of a package, at branches of the “Zol U’Begadol" supermarket chain throughout Jerusalem.

The police and the Health Ministry have opened an investigation into the matter. At this stage of the examination, no definite connection has been established between the food purees and the harm caused to the toddlers, and as of now, no additional cases with similar characteristics have been reported.

The Health Ministry stated: “At this stage, although a connection to the use of the product has not yet been proven, the Health Ministry asks parents who fed their children the product to pay attention to any changes in their children’s behavior, which may include drowsiness, fatigue, or confused speech, to contact their pediatrician, and also to contact the Health Ministry hotline while informing them of the connection to the product."

The ministry added: “When purchasing and consuming food products, it is recommended to ensure that the product is sealed and intact, labeled as required, stored under appropriate conditions, and has the appearance, color, and smell typical of the product. The Health Ministry is in contact with enforcement authorities and will continue to update the public as necessary."