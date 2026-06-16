שגריר ארה"ב: בלי ישראל לא הייתה אמריקה ערוץ 7

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke this evening (Tuesday) at the opening of the International Conference on Israeli Heritage in Judea and Samaria held in Herodion National Park, and emphasized the importance of Israel and Jewish heritage for the United States.

Huckabee said that his role is not only to represent the United States in Israel, but also to represent to Americans the importance of Israel to their country.

"It is your heritage, without a doubt," the ambassador told the Jewish attendees. "It is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be an America."

"We owe our very existence to what happened in this land," he added.

Huckabee's comments came hours after US President Donald Trump addressed American involvement with Iran and said that without his intervention, Israel would not exist. "Without the US, without me - there would be no Israel," Trump said.