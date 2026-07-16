Meyer Habib, a former member of the French National Assembly representing French citizens in southern Europe and Israel, met Argentine Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish in the Israeli Knesset.

During their meeting, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain, the two posed with an Argentina national football team jersey, as the former French lawmaker threw his support behind the South American country.

"So now that France is eliminated, we wanted France-Argentina in the final," Habib said

"Now I am fully with the ambassador of Argentina, Alex Nesset. We are Vamos Argentina. All the French are with Argentina to avenge Spain," he added.