Jewish organizations in Britain have expressed “deep concern" over the readmission of veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott, following past comments about Jews and Israel that sparked accusations of antisemitism.

Abbott, the longtime MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, was suspended from Labour after defending earlier remarks in which she said Jewish, Irish and Traveller communities experience “prejudice" but are not subjected to racism throughout their lives. She later apologised, but renewed controversy emerged after she defended the comments in a BBC interview.

The Daily Mail reported that the MP was also disciplined last year after referring to the Israel Defense Forces as the “Jewish Defence Force" in a social media post. Abbott later apologised, saying she had wrongly conflated the actions of the State of Israel with the Jewish community and expressed regret for any hurt caused.

Labour confirmed that Abbott had been readmitted after an independent process and had received a formal warning. The party said elected representatives must uphold high standards and be aware of their responsibilities.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said he was “very sad and very concerned" by the decision, warning that Abbott had repeatedly made comments that were offensive to the Jewish community at a time of rising antisemitism.

The Jewish Leadership Council said Abbott’s previous remarks had “downplayed the seriousness of racism against Jewish people" and questioned whether restoring the Labour whip was consistent with the party’s stated commitment to a “zero tolerance" approach to antisemitism.

Abbott said she remained committed to opposing racism in all forms and welcomed her return following the party’s review process.