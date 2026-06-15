The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs, search and rescue operations, and advanced locating technologies, has launched another training cycle for drone operators serving security and emergency response teams.

The course, which follows a recently completed training program, is designed for security coordinators and members of emergency teams, including those operating in communities near the Lebanon border and in the Jerusalem area.

The IDU said it is working to transform the growing need for aerial capabilities into an opportunity to strengthen life-saving operations. The organization’s dedicated drone school trains security and rescue personnel from across Israel in the use of drones for emergency situations, including locating missing persons and supporting field operations.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov said that while the organization is known primarily for its canine capabilities, it also works to provide additional tools and expertise to security and rescue teams.

"The Israel Dog Unit is indeed a canine unit, but we are happy to contribute in additional ways - not only through dogs and canine training for security personnel and those in need, and not only through advanced technologies and methods for locating missing persons, but also through drone training and instruction for security forces and emergency teams," Ben-Yaakov said.