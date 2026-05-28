After three days of intensive searches in Haifa, volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit located missing 71-year-old Avraham Mizrahi deceased in an area of rough terrain, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Mizrahi had been missing since May 24, prompting large-scale search efforts. According to the group, volunteers ultimately located Mizrahi’s body in an area described as particularly challenging to access.

Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, director of the IDU, praised the volunteers who participated in the operation despite the tragic outcome. "Given where he was found, it is possible he would not have been spotted at all if not for our volunteers."