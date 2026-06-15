In recent days, “Together" chairman Naftali Bennett has examined the possibility of ending the political merger with Yair Lapid and running independently once again.

Channel 13 News reported that the move is being considered amid declining poll numbers and disagreements between the partners. The chances of such a move actually taking place remain unclear. The Together party completely denied the report.

When announcing the partnership, Bennett boasted that it was drawing many Likud voters away from their traditional political home and changing the electoral map.

“Do you know why so many good Likud voters are coming to us now? Because the party that was once their home has become an empty shell without a soul. The name Likud remains, but the values have disappeared. Jabotinsky, Begin, and Shamir are turning in their graves when they see a cocktail of Kahanists, draft dodgers, and corrupt people who have taken over their party. Likud voters are fed up with it and are finding a home with us. That is why Netanyahu is hysterical. He is hysterical because of the hope that has been born here," Bennett claimed.

However, the polls showed a very different picture, with the trend indicating that the united party has been weakening from week to week. This prompted Bennett to reexamine whether the merger is the right move for him - or whether it will ultimately harm him electorally.