Naftali Bennett, former Prime Minister and chairman of the Beyachad party, and the Qatari authorities traded sharp accusations on Tuesday.

The dispute was sparked by Bennett's announcement that if elected Prime Minister, he would designate Qatar as an enemy state.

In response, Qatar's Communications Attaché to the United States, Ali Al-Ansari, condemned Bennett's remarks. Al-Ansari said that "the State of Qatar condemns the statements made by Naftali Bennett, in which he deliberately spread false information about Qatar in an attempt to advance his political ambitions."

The communications attaché added that Qatar's efforts to promote regional stability are recognized by its international partners and claimed that the country's humanitarian aid to Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages had been carried out in full coordination with Israel. He also called on Israeli politicians to focus on their domestic affairs instead of attacking Qatar.

Bennett quickly fired back, leveling serious accusations against Qatar and asserting that it bears responsibility for the October 7 massacre.

"Qatar financed October 7. It continues to host the leaders of the terrorist organization in Doha to this very day," Bennett said.

The former Prime Minister added that Qatar had not condemned the massacre, but instead celebrated the murder and rape of Israeli civilians.

"You won't buy me with money," Bennett declared. "Qatar is an enemy, and we will declare it an enemy."