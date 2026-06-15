סרטון הקמפיין ועדת הקליטה, העלייה והתפוצות

The Knesset Committee on Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora, chaired by MK Gilad Kariv, held a follow-up discussion on Monday regarding efforts to raise public awareness about the disappearance of nine-year-old Hymanut Kassou.

Following the committee’s request, a nationwide public campaign began Monday, with billboards being placed across Israel calling on the public to provide any information that could assist in locating her.

The campaign is being led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, with additional billboards expected to be placed in other major cities in the coming hours. A digital campaign is also scheduled to launch on the 26th of the month in an effort to further expand public awareness.

Dani Adeno Ababa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, said during the discussion that the billboards would focus primarily on the Tzfat area and northern Israel. He added that the Jewish Agency had offered a reward of NIS 150,000, while the family pledged an additional NIS 850,000, bringing the total reward for information leading to her discovery to NIS 1 million.

Hymanut’s father, Tesfai Kassou, thanked those involved in the campaign and said that two and a half years have passed since his daughter disappeared.

“There must be a joining of forces among all relevant government bodies and security agencies, including the ISA, in order to succeed and find my daughter," he said. “We want to return to the normalcy of our lives. We have run out of words. We simply want to see our child back home."

Titi Einau, a representative of the Public Information Headquarters, thanked the committee for continuing to address the case and said that the lack of a clear lead makes broad public outreach essential.

MK Kariv announced that another follow-up discussion would take place in July to examine extending the campaign and advancing additional awareness efforts during the summer months.

Meanwhile, the committee is also holding talks with the Ministry of Education about increasing awareness of Hymanut’s disappearance in schools. The ministry said that, in line with the minister’s instructions, the proposal is currently being reviewed by the Consultative Psychological Service, which is working to formulate a plan suited for education staff and students based on age groups and community needs.