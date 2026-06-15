צרפת חסמה ביתנים ישראליים משרד הביטחון

The Eurosatory exhibition management in France overnight (Monday) blocked the booths of Israeli defense industries participating in the exhibition by placing wooden panels around them.

The move was carried out despite the Israeli industries complying with the requirements set by the French government and presenting only defensive weapons systems at the exhibition.

The Ministry of Defense strongly criticized the decision, describing it as a deliberate action against Israel. In a statement, the ministry said it was a “cynical, unequal, and unsurprising step."

According to the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the move is to exclude Israeli industries from one of the world’s leading defense exhibitions, despite their operational and technological achievements.

The ministry added that the move aims to bar Israeli technology from an international exhibition, “the quality of which is proven every day across the Middle East."

It was also stated that Israel will continue promoting its defense exports worldwide despite the restrictions and measures directed against it.

“The Ministry of Defense will continue advancing Israeli defense exports around the world to new heights, despite French attempts to conceal Israel’s technological superiority," the statement said.