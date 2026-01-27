The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) has issued a multi-year order for air munitions manufactured by Elbit Systems, valued at approximately $183 million (NIS 570 million).

The agreement, signed by IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram will expand Israel's defense industrial base and strengthen the IDF's capabilities for the immediate future and the challenging security decade ahead. This initiative is part of the strategic approach led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Ministry's Director General.

Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Expanding Israel’s defense industrial base is a top-tier security and national priority. Throughout two years of war across seven different fronts, Israeli defense industries have demonstrated their vital role in delivering operational superiority and enabling the IDF’s success - in the air, at sea, on land, and across every theater. The policy I’m driving forward prioritizes growing our domestic defense sector, boosting Israeli manufacturing, and deepening partnerships with local industry. A robust industrial base and strong ties with Israeli companies guarantee independence, reliable supply chains, and long-term force development. It strengthens our economy, reinforces national resilience, and equips the IDF to meet security challenges both now and in the future."

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram: "This air munitions deal joins a series of multi-year force-building agreements currently being advanced across air, land, and additional domains. These agreements will enable inventory replenishment and procurement for years ahead, while investing in the expansion of our defense industrial base. This will enhance the IDF's readiness for a challenging security decade, support increased defense exports, and strengthen the economic resilience of Israel's defense industries and the broader Israeli economy."

President and CEO of Elbit Systems, Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis: "Elbit Systems has developed and supplied the Defense Ministry with a range of precision munitions that have proven themselves in the field and contributed significantly to Israel's air superiority across multiple theaters. We remain committed to strengthening Israel's domestic production infrastructure, as part of our partnership and commitment to the IMOD and the IDF, and out of responsibility for the nation's needs and the preservation of its security."