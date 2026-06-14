Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held discussions today with division and brigade commanders in the IDF Northern Command, approved operational plans, and highlighted the military's operational achievements in recent weeks.

Zamir praised the commanders for their initiative, determination, and offensive operations, emphasizing that the IDF continues to operate across all fronts while maintaining a high level of readiness.

The Chief of Staff said that Lebanon remains the IDF's main area of focus, while preparations are also being made for other arenas. He said the operation in the Bofor area is aimed at delaying Hezbollah, damaging its underground infrastructure and command capabilities, and preventing the organization from developing advanced firepower capabilities.

Zamir added that the forces are operating with "operational superiority" and receiving extensive fire support from both ground and air units.

"We continue to act proactively and offensively, deepen the maneuver where necessary, strengthen the defense, and remove the threat from the residents of the north," he said.

He noted that each additional operational achievement contributes to weakening Hezbollah's southern front and improving future security arrangements, which will be determined through negotiations mediated by the United States between the political leaderships and the Lebanese government.