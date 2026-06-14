Defense Minister Israel Katz has decided to appoint Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim as his military secretary. Ibrahim, who currently serves as head of the Civil Administration, will assume the position immediately.

Brig. Gen. Ibrahim, a member of the Druze community, has held a series of senior command positions throughout his military service, including Chief Armor Officer, commander of the 460th and 205th Brigades, and deputy commander of the 91st Division.

The appointment was approved following an interview conducted by the Defense Minister with Ibrahim and upon the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Katz congratulated Brig. Gen. Ibrahim on his appointment and expressed confidence that he will succeed in his new role during a challenging and significant security period for the State of Israel.

Ibrahim is expected to replace the outgoing military secretary and join the close team of the Defense Minister, responsible for ongoing coordination between the defense establishment, the IDF, and the minister’s office.

Ibrahim will replace Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno, who was appointed last week as the military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the appointment of Roman Gofman as head of the Mossad.

Markizeno previously served as commander of the 405th Battalion and commander of an artillery brigade, and later commanded the 209th and 215th Fire Brigades. In his subsequent military career, he served as head of the Ground Forces Planning Division and as chief of staff of the Northern Command.

In his most recent position in the defense establishment, Markizeno served as the military secretary to Katz, experience that enabled him to quickly begin his role in the Prime Minister’s Office.