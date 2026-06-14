צפו: הטקס המרגש של חטיבת החשמונאים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The oath-taking ceremony for the fifth intake of soldiers in the Hasmonean Brigade was held last week on the parade ground, attended by brigade commander Col. Shemer Raviv, training base commander Lt. Col. A., the brigade rabbi, and senior staff members. Family members of the soldiers were also present, expressing their support and appreciation at this milestone in the troops’ training.

The fifth intake, consisting of two companies, marks the continued growth of the IDF’s first haredi brigade. The strong turnout of soldiers alongside the command staff reflected the brigade’s commitment to combining a haredi lifestyle with meaningful combat service. Col. Raviv told the soldiers, “You are proof that it is possible to defend the people of Israel without giving up your identity."

During the ceremony, the brigade commander emphasized the unique integration of dedication to Torah study and commitment to military service.

“We go out to fight and defend the people of Israel, but we do not disconnect from the path of our holy forefathers," he said. “On the contrary, we become even more deeply connected to the spirit of the Torah. Internally as well, the brigade serves as a bridge between different parts of the nation, and you, the soldiers, are the future of the people of Israel."

The ceremony featured singing and lively dancing on the parade ground, emotional hasidic melodies, and musical accompaniment by the Military Rabbinate Band. Highlights included the distribution of the book Milchamtah Shel Torah (“The War of Torah"), written entirely by the soldiers and company instructors, as well as an emotional tractate completion ceremony that included the recitation of Kaddish and spirited hasidic singing.

Following the ceremony and the presentation of their books and weapons, the soldiers will continue their training program at the brigade training base before joining veteran brigade troops in various operational sectors. They are set to become the newest spearhead of the Hasmonean Brigade, which combines religious commitment with combat service.