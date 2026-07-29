IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir met on Wednesday with troops from the "Jonathan" Battalion of the Hasmonean Brigade at the northern border, emphasizing the need to strengthen the military and expand the enlistment of the haredi community.

"We are in a decisive period and continue to fight on multiple fronts simultaneously," Zamir said. "We have a strong military whose mission is to protect the State of Israel and its residents."

Referring to the October 7 massacre, he said, "One of the lessons we learned from the October 7th massacre is that the IDF must grow, expand, and become stronger. We must increase our reinforcement and build more battalions and brigades capable of operating, defeating the enemy, and defending the State of Israel."

Zamir said the Hasmonean Brigade was established as part of efforts to strengthen the IDF and expressed confidence in its future.

"One of the frameworks we established to strengthen the IDF is the Hasmonean Brigade, and I have no doubt that it will become one of the leading brigades in the IDF," he said. Referring to the Jonathan Battalion, he added, "This battalion is like Nachshon Ben Amminadav, who was the first to step into the sea and pave the way for the entire people. That is how you will be remembered in the history of our nation."

Addressing the soldiers, Zamir said, "Our goal is to enable you to serve in the IDF while maintaining your way of life. My commanders and I are committed to this and are giving it considerable thought. Your integration into the IDF is vital to the security of the State of Israel and the entire people of Israel."

He also stressed the importance of honoring commitments made to the troops while preserving their religious lifestyle.

"It is important to me that you preserve your faith and way of life while fulfilling the commandment of defending the State of Israel," he said. "I am aware of the challenges, but this is a national, Jewish, and historic mission. It is a great mitzvah."

Zamir noted that he also met with commanders of the 55th Reserve Brigade, saying they had reported for reserve duty for the third consecutive year and had served for hundreds of days.

"We must expand the circle of those who serve in order to balance the scope of service and ease the burden on them," he said.

Highlighting recruitment trends, Zamir said, "We are seeing an increase in the enlistment of the haredi community into the IDF, both in combat roles and combat support roles. We must continue to replicate the Jonathan Battalion and develop the Hasmonean Brigade into a full combat brigade."

"We will continue moving forward toward one shared goal," he concluded. "I am proud of you and have full confidence in you."