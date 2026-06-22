A US diplomat told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Sunday that the talks with the Iranians in Switzerland started that morning and have been ongoing in different formats almost nonstop.

The diplomat also said one of the issues the talks had focused on during the day was what the official termed “deconfliction mechanisms in Lebanon and enforcing the ceasefire".

The US diplomat added that the US, Iran and the mediators discussed the Strait of Hormuz and the recent Iranian statements about allegedly closing it.

“We made clear we want to ensure it remains fully open. We made good progress on that front," the US diplomat told Ravid.

The source said Sunday’s talks also focused on "all elements of the nuclear deal", adding that the parties had productive talks on implementation of the MOU and how to "make sure everyone is on the same page."

The parties also discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams, the diplomat said.

"All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust building going forward," the source told Ravid.

The report indicated that the talks on the high-level political leadership are expected to end on Monday and continue between technical teams that will likely stay in Switzerland.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Saturday to spearhead the high-stakes talks with Iran.

Acknowledging the fragility of the diplomatic atmosphere prior to his departure from Washington, Vance stated, “I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're to be focused on."

The groundwork for the summit was laid earlier Saturday morning when White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived on-site , followed later in the day by the Iranian continent led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

A mediation team comprising the prime ministers of Qatar and Pakistan, Pakistan's top general, and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is present to facilitate the dialogue.